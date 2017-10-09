Nigeria: Senate Holds Roundtable Dialogue On Youth Unemployment, Development

The Senate will today hold a roundtable dialogue on youth unemployment and development in the country to review the efficacy of policies, programmes and other interventions intended to reduce the political marginalisation and support the development needs of today's youth.

The Media Office of the President of the Senate, in a statement in Abuja noted that Nigeria's recent economic downturn has exposed the challenges that millions of young people face in starting their lives and finding their rightful place in society.

It stated that while youth unemployment rates are at historic highs, efforts to diversify the economy has created uncertainty about the skills building and training needs tomorrow's work force needs to acquire today.

"Youth development has serious political, economic and social implications for Nigerian society," according to the statement, "This is a critical issue that requires the collaboration of government, the private sector and civil society. All must come together to listen, discuss and better understand how central youth development is to our country's overall stability and national security.

"For this reason, the Senate has decided to conduct a roundtable to hear from the public and private sector, ideas for moving the issue of youth development to the center of the national discussion about Nigeria's political and economic future. Not only is Nigeria changing, but the world is rapidly becoming more competitive and technologically advanced."

The Senate, it added, has invited ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) that implement the Federal Government's youth development and employment programmes.

Also, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and private sector organisations that are on the frontline of youth advocacy and programme activities would participate.

Besides, panelists will discuss their missions related to youth development and share insights about the challenges they are facing with programme implementation in the face of the current affairs affecting youth.