Eritrea: A Seminar On Progress of Human Resources Development

Assab — A seminar on the investment made and the progress of human resources development was conducted in Assab to more than 400 nationals working in the civil service.

At the seminar, Head of Cartography and Information Center at the Office of the President, Mr. Getachew Merhatsion stated that putting in place educational and health facilities as well as ensuring potable water supply and transportation service aimed at ensuring social justice should be reinforced with qualified human resources for better and timely services.

Mr. Getachew also said that the Government has made substantial investment for human resources development.

He reiterated that the commendable achievements registered in the construction and maintenance of dams and water reservoirs attest the theoretical and practical vocational training that have been provided to youth that were unable to get college passing marks in the National School Leaving Examination.

Highlighting the vital contribution of knowledgeable and skilful youth in effectively implementing the set out programs, Mr. Gietachew stated that the policy of the Eritrean government to nurture competent youth equipped with the necessary knowledge and skill is registering encouraging result.

Mr. Getachew further pointed out that with the persistent effort exerted by the public and Government 1400 villages have become beneficiaries of transportation service.