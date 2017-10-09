Eritrea: Energy Exhibition Opens in Asmara

Asmara — An energy exhibition organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and Mines, Alliance Francoise and Total Eritrea Company was opened on 6 October at the Casa Deli Italiani here in the capital under the theme "All is Energy".

The exhibition that will be open until 21 October is aimed at increasing the awareness and understanding of the youth and students on renewable energy and thereby boost their innovative capacity thus contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.

The exhibition comprises 20 practical demonstrations including significance of reducing fuel consumption, development of renewable energy, environmental pollution and its consequence, use of solar and wind energy as well as water energy resources among others.

The students from Science, Technology and Engineering who are providing briefing to visitors said that the exhibition will have significant contribution in developing renewable energy resources in the country.