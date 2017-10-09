8 October 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Energy Exhibition Opens in Asmara

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — An energy exhibition organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and Mines, Alliance Francoise and Total Eritrea Company was opened on 6 October at the Casa Deli Italiani here in the capital under the theme "All is Energy".

The exhibition that will be open until 21 October is aimed at increasing the awareness and understanding of the youth and students on renewable energy and thereby boost their innovative capacity thus contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.

The exhibition comprises 20 practical demonstrations including significance of reducing fuel consumption, development of renewable energy, environmental pollution and its consequence, use of solar and wind energy as well as water energy resources among others.

The students from Science, Technology and Engineering who are providing briefing to visitors said that the exhibition will have significant contribution in developing renewable energy resources in the country.

Eritrea

Seminar On Reinforcing Role of Youth

The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students (NUEYS) branch in the Anseba region conducted a seminar in Hagaz with… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.