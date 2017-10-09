Eritrea: Commendable Soil and Water Conservation Popular Campaign

Senafe — The administrator of the Senafe sub-zone, Mr. Hizkias Wuhbet said that the commendable soil and water conservation popular campaigns that have been conducted in the sub-zone will sustainably continue. Mr. Hizkias made the comment at an assessment meetings conducted in several administrative areas of the Senafe sub-zone.

Mr. Hizkias reiterated that special focus was given to road renovation activities; follow up on education progress, control of communicable diseases, prevention of harmful traditional practices, water and soil conservation, as well as communal environmental sanitation activities.

He further said that so far 7 thousand meter terraces and 6 thousand meter cubic water diversion schemes have been constructed and 54 thousand tree seedlings were planted through popular campaigns involving the public and students.

The participants on their part expressed readiness to strengthen participation in the set out development programs.