Sudan: Hospital Serving 75,000 People in West Darfur's Sirba

Sirba — The hospital of Sirba in West Darfur has to make do with four staff members and very poor equipment.

The facility is serving about 75,000 people in the locality, a resident of Sirba's Abu Shajeira reported to Radio Dabanga.

"There are four people working in the hospital: A doctor, a midwife, a health worker, and a vaccination worker," he said.

The source as well complained about acute shortages of equipment and medicines.

"We have filed several complaints at the state's Health Ministry and the local authorities, but the officials seem to have put them in their drawers," the source added.