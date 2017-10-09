South Africa: President Zuma to Open 5th Sitting of Pan African Parliament

President Jacob Zuma will on Monday officially open the 5th Ordinary Session of the 4th Pan African Parliament (PAP).

The 5th Ordinary Session of the 4th Parliament - which is attended by member states of the African Union - is being held until 20 October at Gallagher Convention Centre, in Midrand.

According to the Presidency, the focus of the 5th Ordinary Session of Parliament will be on "Harnessing the demographic dividend through investments with the youth".

There will also be a Women's Conference during the session.

"The PAP facilitates the participation of all African Union members to fulfil an integrated development trajectory in all the economies of the continent. It has ten permanent committees which range from rural economy to gender, youth and people with disability," the Presidency said.