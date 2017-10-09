7 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya/Nigeria: Kenya Starts Title Defence Against Nigeria

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Kwalimwa

Defending champions Kenya have been placed in a tough-looking Pool B at the Women's Africa Nations volleyball Championship in Cameroon.

Kenya will have to navigate a group consisting Tunisia, Senegal, Nigeria and the Democratic of Congo if they are to enter the knockout stages of the competition.

This follows the drawing of Lots held in Yaoundé in the presence of among other the Africa Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) president Amr Elwani on Friday.

Group A consists the four other teams participating in this competition, which also acts as a qualifier for the 2018 FIVB World Championship, namely hosts Cameroon, Algeria, Botswana and Egypt.

Kenya are set to play Nigeria in their opening match on Saturday evening.

The top two teams in the various pools will make it to the semis.

Full draw:

Group A: Cameroon, Algeria, Botswana, Egypt

Group B: Kenya, Congo DR, Senegal, Nigeria, Tunisia

