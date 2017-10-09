9 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Murder Accused Jason Rohde Due Back in Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

The trial of murder accused property mogul Jason Rohde is set to continue on Monday in the Western Cape High Court.

Rohde, the former CEO of Geffen International Realty Franchises, is accused of murdering his wife Susan in their hotel room at the Spier Wine Estate on July 24, 2016, while attending Sotheby's annual conference.

He was released on bail of R100 000 and R1m surety in August 2016.

Rohde claimed he found his wife dead in the bathroom of their room at the luxury hotel.

Susan's death was initially thought to be a suicide. An inquest docket was opened and the post-mortem indicated there might have been foul play.

After the police opened a murder docket, Rohde commissioned his own pathological and forensic reports, which suggests that she had committed suicide.

At Rohde's previous court appearance, on September 22, his defence asked for a postponement as they had not yet received the police's case file and the reports from the prosecution's experts.

Source: News24

South Africa

'Blessers' and Their Lovers Are Soft Targets for Hijackers - Police

Pretoria's blessers be warned: hijackers view you as soft targets. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.