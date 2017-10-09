The trial of murder accused property mogul Jason Rohde is set to continue on Monday in the Western Cape High Court.

Rohde, the former CEO of Geffen International Realty Franchises, is accused of murdering his wife Susan in their hotel room at the Spier Wine Estate on July 24, 2016, while attending Sotheby's annual conference.

He was released on bail of R100 000 and R1m surety in August 2016.

Rohde claimed he found his wife dead in the bathroom of their room at the luxury hotel.

Susan's death was initially thought to be a suicide. An inquest docket was opened and the post-mortem indicated there might have been foul play.

After the police opened a murder docket, Rohde commissioned his own pathological and forensic reports, which suggests that she had committed suicide.

At Rohde's previous court appearance, on September 22, his defence asked for a postponement as they had not yet received the police's case file and the reports from the prosecution's experts.

