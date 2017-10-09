Kenyatta Attends Prayers at Subukia Shrine

President Uhuru Kenyatta is attending a national prayer day at the Subukia shrine in Nakuru County.

The prayers are being conducted by Archbishop Zacchaeus Okoth of the Archdiocese of Kisumu.

Speaking at the function, Archbishop Okoth urged Kenyans to maintain peace as the country heads for a repeat presidential election on October 26.

He urged political leaders to embrace dialogue for the sake of peace in the country.

"Let us pray as nation that we remain peaceful and united," he said at the event attended by hundreds of faithful.

The shrine is officially known as the Village of Mother of God or the National Marian Shrine.

The shrine, which attracts both Christians and non-Christians since it was started in 1985, is owned by the Kenya Episcopal Conference and managed by the Franciscan Friars.