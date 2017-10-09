7 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenyatta Attends Prayers at Subukia Shrine

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Uhuru Kenyatta is attending a national prayer day at the Subukia shrine in Nakuru County.

The prayers are being conducted by Archbishop Zacchaeus Okoth of the Archdiocese of Kisumu.

Speaking at the function, Archbishop Okoth urged Kenyans to maintain peace as the country heads for a repeat presidential election on October 26.

He urged political leaders to embrace dialogue for the sake of peace in the country.

"Let us pray as nation that we remain peaceful and united," he said at the event attended by hundreds of faithful.

The shrine is officially known as the Village of Mother of God or the National Marian Shrine.

The shrine, which attracts both Christians and non-Christians since it was started in 1985, is owned by the Kenya Episcopal Conference and managed by the Franciscan Friars.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.