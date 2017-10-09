Guinea: Iran Find Extra Gear to Beat Guinea

Allahyar Sayyad's hammered long-range opener was the pick of four second-half goals in Goa, as Iran moved to the top of the table after the opening matchday in Group C at the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017.

After an evenly played first half, in which the best chance came off Fandje Toure's head and hit the post for Guinea, the match went Iran's way after the break. From seemingly nothing near the hour mark, Allahyar launched an early candidate for goal of the tournament, with a 20-yard blast into the top corner to the Guinean goalkeeper's right.

Mohammad Sharifi converted a penalty 10 minutes later after Cherif Camara's rash challenge in the box saw him sent off for a second yellow card. The Asian side put the match out of reach after Saeid Karimi converted from a mistake by goalkeeper Ibrahima Sylla in the closing minutes, but the Africans showed fight at the death, as Toure added a consolation goal in second-half stoppage time.