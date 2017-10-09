Nigeria: FCT Police Task Residents, Foreign Nationals On Security

Abuja — As Nigerians prepare for the 2017 yuletide season, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command yesterday, urged Abuja residents and foreign nationals residing in the nation's capital to be security conscious.

The caution came as Nigerians prepare for the 2017 Christmas celebrations, a period associated with surge in crime.

According to the FCT Police Command Public Relations Officer, Anjuguri Manzah, the security advice became necessary given growing concerns on possible rise in crime.

He said: "This is to advise and alert members of the public on the need to be security conscious in these ember months as we move closer to yuletide.

"The command enjoins residents of FCT and most especially foreign nationals assigned with police escorts, as a result of the sensitive nature of their work, to always endeavour to move along with their escorts when visiting remote and isolated areas.

Manzah also reassured "residents of their safety and protection, adding that the command had strategically deployed uniform and plain-clothe police operatives across the territory to keep vigil on a daily basis."