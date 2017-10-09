Kenya: Baringo Appeals for Aid and Medics as Malaria Death Toll Raises to 20

Death toll of Malaria in Tiaty Sub-County has risen to 20 as the Baringo County Governor Stanley Kiptis appeals for urgent relief food and medics to the area.

Speaking during after touring the worst hit areas of Kapau, Patpat, Lowetomoi and Kongor areas the Governor said the situation on the ground is so dire and needs urgent intervention.

He said that the sickness has been worsened by lack of food occassioned by the long dry spell experienced that has ravaged parts of the country.

The fact-finding mission by the Governor and his team established that most children suffering from Malaria were malnourished and underweight for lack of food.

Kiptis also appealed to the nurses who are still on strike to resume work so as to assist in arresting the upsurge of Malaria especially in the remote areas.

Baringo County Woman Representative Gladwell Cheruiyot and Taity MP William Kamket said that the health of the affected people is wanting and mobile clinics and outreaches are needed to upscale services in the region.

This followed an incident on Friday, where a mother who had given birth on Thursday night succumbed to Malaria while on her way to a Kolowa Dispensary (more than 85 kilometres away).

When the County Woman Representative toured the homestead on Friday to console the family, she found the one day old baby had been left under the care of an 80 year old grandmother.

Three young children who had been left behind by their mother were sitting under a tree with nothing to eat.

Area MP Kamket appealed to nurses from other communities who had ran away due to the rampant insecurity menace to go back.