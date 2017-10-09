9 October 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Fertiliser Firms to Get Revolving Fund

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tinashe Makichi

Government through the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) is set to create a revolving fund for local fertiliser manufacturers, which will enable consistent supply of the key agriculture input. Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Prisca Mupfumira told The Herald Business that Government through NSSA would continue funding fertiliser companies.

"There are current efforts to create a revolving fund that will ensure consistent supply of the inputs going into the future."

She said the Authority will this year avail funds for Sable Chemicals and Omnia for the production of Ammonium Nitrate. Reports say NSSA will avail $30 million to Sable Chemicals.

"We will be supporting agriculture through the facilitation of funds for the production of ammonium nitrate and this time we are supporting Sable Chemicals and Omnia. After successfully disbursing $20 million to fertiliser companies in 2016, this year we expect to inject a further $30 m. We believe that fertiliser is a key input in the agricultural process and is thus integral to increasing national agricultural output. We want to create a revolving fund for them so that the inputs are always available," said Minister Mupfumira.

Sable Chemical resumed production last year after it started importing ammonia from South Africa following the decommissioning of its electrolysis plant.

Zimbabwe

Youth League Questions Barclays Deal

The Zanu-PF Youth League continues to question the acquisition of Barclays Zimbabwe by a foreign firm, saying this is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.