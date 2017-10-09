7 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Social Media Backlash Over Spur's Waffle-Maker Post

There has been strong social media backlash about a post made by the Grand Canyon Spur Steak Ranch in Pinetown, regarding one of their employees.

The post, which has since been taken down, had one of their employees, identified as Ma Dudu, holding a plated waffle.

"Did you know that Ma Dudu has been our Waffle maker for the past 25 years! In her career she has made a whopping 37,485 waffles and still going strong. We salute you Ma Dudu and thank you for your dedication and years of service," read the caption.

The message was however met with severe criticism on Twitter.

It did not take long for the matter to start trending, with many people questioning how a woman had remained in the same position, with no advancement, for 25 years.

Spur CEO Pierre van Tonder referred all enquiries to the franchise owner, Morne Brown.

Brown could not be reached for comment on Saturday.

Black woman in same position for 25 years. @SpurRestaurant proud of such. pic.twitter.com/GGm0zwuGxq-- feminist (@zangazulugirl) October 7, 2017

Are you guys proud @SpurRestaurant to have not advanced someone for 25yrs? Shameful! Sies! Disgusting! https://t.co/XWvKxatRS4-- Lili (@DoBedda) October 7, 2017

Woah , more than anything @SpurRestaurant is an enemy of progress . https://t.co/H8sfjNhhtl-- booboo from taboo ?? (@Thando_TooShort) October 7, 2017

Source: News24

South Africa

