8 October 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: SANDF Vehicle Involved in Fatal Collision

An investigation is underway following a fatal accident involving a military car.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said the military vehicle was ferrying four members of the SANDF when the accident happened on the road between Bethlehem and Tweeleng in the Free State on Friday.

They were en route from Bethlehem to Pretoria at the time of the accident.

"One member died and three were rushed to Dihlabeng Hospital in Bethlehem. After receiving medical assistance, two members were discharged from hospital and one remains hospitalised in a critical but stable condition," SADNF spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi said.

Mgobozi said a board of inquiry will be instituted to determine the cause(s) of the accident.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the Secretary for Defence, Sam Gulube and the Chief of the SANDF, General Solly Shoke have expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased member and wished a full recovery to the hospitalised member.

