Malawi President Peter Mutharika's long-time Special Adviser and former aide, Ben Phiri, on Sunday officially launched a K10 million sports trophy during with a colourful ceremony which took place on Sunday at Thyolo Community Centre Ground.

The competition will be played in three categories which include primary, secondary school and district level.

The former presidential top aide becomes the first person to organise a trophy which will involve different sporting disciplines in the district.

Speaking during the launch which was spiced up with traditional dances, poetry and a live music performance from Phungu Joseph Nkasa, sponsor of the league, Phiri ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of field operations and executive chairperson of Beata Holdings group of companies, said he has decided to organise the league as one way of promoting sports and create a good gathering for the youths whom he said are the future of the country.

"Education is the main key in as far as success is concerned but there is also a need for every learner to be more health and fit so that he/she can easily concetrate and achieve his/her goals ," said Phiri.

He therefore asked the administration team to handle the cash prudently if they really want to develop sports in the district.

"Let me be clear that our mission is to see this money used according to its intended purpose by benefitting the youths. So if anyone is found misusing this money he/she will face law," he said.

Chairperson of Malawi Schools Sports Association (MASSA) Daniel Wayo said he was very excited with the coming of the league which he said has come at a right time when schools were lacking competitions.

"We have people in our area who organise different sports competitions but no one thought of pumping money to schools so we are very glad that for the first time our students will have their own trophy," said Wayo.

The league which has 29 primary and 12 secondary schools is expected to be divided in zones and will run from October 2017 to February 2018.

During the launch Phiri also donated a full sets of uniforms, footballs and bags to all the participating teams.