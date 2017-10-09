Cameroon: Commercial Disputes - New Arbitration Organ to Proffer Solutions

The President of the Arbitration Court, Ntumfor Nico Halle says they will handle cases efficiently and expeditiously.

Anew organ to resolve commercial and industrial disputes in Cameroon has set out to work with the installation of its pioneer officials. Members of the Center for Arbitration and Mediation (CAM) of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry Mines and Crafts were installed yesterday October 5, 2017, in Yaounde. The ceremony was presided at by the Minister of Justice and Keeper of the Seals, Laurent Esso. According to Barrister Ntumfor Nico Halle, President of the Court of Arbitration and Mediation (principal organ of CAM), the structure will valourise the country's economic landscape and create an enabling environment for both local and foreign investors. Nico Halle said the Court will help instill confidence because no investor will invest if he knows that his investment will not be protected. The court comes in as some sort of panacea to cause investors invest without fear, the President noted. "Investors should have total confidence in the Court because there shall be credibility. Usually where I am, I consider myself as a servant. I will not tolerate what is not credible but will ensure the role of law," Ntumfor Nico Halle told Cameroon Tribune. He disclosed that procedures will be less costly for justice seekers. The conception of the Center for Arbitration and Mediation was initiated in March 2015 during the seventh session of the Cameroon Business Forum. The new organ is made up of four sub-organs: a management board of nine members, a Court of Arbitration and Mediation of 15 members, a permanent secretariat and a financial structure. While Djeuhon Frederic and Enow'gbe Abunaw head the management board as President and Vice President respectively, Ntumfor Nico Halle is President of the Court of Arbitration and Mediation and is assisted by Ekongolo Anne Audrey. Members of CAM are seasoned lawyers and magistrates. CAM to seeks bring justice closer to economic operators and contribute to the amelioration of legal security of business operations in Cameroon. The outfit will also ensure the simple, efficient and expeditious resolution of industrial and commercial disputes.