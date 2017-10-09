Zimbabwe: Support ICT in Schools, Corporates Urged

Government has urged the corporate world to help equip schools with Information Communication Technology (ICT) hardware as the sector has become an integral part of the new curriculum.

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Lazarus Dokora made the call on Friday last week during the handover ceremony of 100 computers donated by Unilever to 10 selected primary schools within Chitungwiza at Mberi Primary School.

"When we rolled out the new curriculum, part of the underlying invitation was to all corporate to find something that they can do in the education sector," said Dr Dokora.

"You think about ICT tools as Unilever has just done, it is a huge sector that you can never satisfy because every two or three years, you are more likely to see better software, newer tools and more user-friendly technology."

Dr Dokora said companies should donate unwanted computers when they renewed their stock.

"There is a huge appetite for imbibing technology and software and we think a lot of companies out there -- they may be renewing their stock -- what they are getting rid of is still usable in my sector," he said.

"I do not have to send people to China, UK or America to get refurbished computers; I can get them here and, therefore, a sense of oneness with the corporate world would be absolutely useful as we go forward."

Speaking at the same event, Unilever managing director Mr Hillary Muzondiwa said through their brand, OMO, Unilever Zimbabwe was on a drive to help child development in primary schools across the country.

"We want children to be effectively educated in line with the updated curriculum," he said. "The new curriculum is aimed at fostering a sense of national pride among pupils and prepares them for life and work, and not just to train them to be theoretical.

"In the new age we are living, life and work are heavily dependent on the emerging information and communication technologies (ICTs), hence the need to equip children in the identified schools with relevant and crucial ICT and computer skills."

Mr Muzondiwa said one of the "toughest stains which OMO is removing is the lack of ICTs in schools".

This forms part of the organisation's initiative called "Vheneka Musha Mukuru" that is tailored at giving back to the community and deliver social value to help children have a broader and healthier educational development.

The concept is premised on the idea of "lighting the way to a bright future".