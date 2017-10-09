8 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Roadside Bomb Hits AMISOM Military Convoy Near Qoryoley

A powerful landmine explosion struck a military convoy carrying African Union forces on the outskirts of Qoryoley district, in Somalia's southern Lower Shabelle region on Sunday.

A resident in the town told Radio Shabelle over the phone that the bomb blast has damaged one of the armored vehicles, and inflicted heavy casualties on the AU soldiers.

In the aftermath of the attack, AMISOM forces cordoned off the area and conducted an investigation, but no arrest was made for the incident.

Al Shabaab claimed the responsibility for the roadside bomb on the AU troops' convoy near Qoryoley, an agriculture-rich district that was recaptured by the allied forces in 2014.

