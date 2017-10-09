Kenya: Slick Kenya Ease Past Nigeria in Yaoundé

Kenya on Saturday commenced their defence of the continental title at the Women's Volleyball Africa Nations Championship in the best possible fashion, posting a 3-0 (25-16,25-8,25-10) win over Nigeria at the Palais des Sports Indoor Arena in Yaounde.

The straight sets win in this Pool B match showed plain sailing for coach Japheth Munala's charges against a team that is making a return to this competition following a three-year hiatus.

Munala, who is chasing his first continental title with the national team, started the match with the most experienced line-up consisting Brackcides Agala, Janet Wanja, Everlyne Makuto, Noel Murambi, Edith Wisa and Monica Biama.

The Kenya Pipeline coach should, however, expects stiff opposition when he leads his team out against Senegal in the second group B match at the same venue from 6pm on Sunday, plus an even sterner assignment against north African powerhouse Tunisia slated for Monday.

The top two teams from each group in this nine-team tournament will not only qualify for the semis of the tournament, but also remain on course to winning the African title and clinching the available two berths to compete at the FIVB Women's World Volleyball Championship in Japan next year.

In the other match of the day played at the same venue earlier on, Senegal defeated Congo DR 3-1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 25-15) in a group B fixture.

Group pairings:

Group A: Cameroon, Algeria, Botswana, Egypt

Group B: Kenya, Congo DR, Senegal, Nigeria, Tunisia.