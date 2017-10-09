8 October 2017

South Africa: NCOP to Assess Job Creation Initiatives

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will this week embark on a week-long programme across the country to assess employment creation initiatives by various sectors of society.

The theme for this biennial provincial week programme is: "Advancing our collective efforts to creating work opportunities for our people", which will see delegates meeting with the Premiers, Members of the Executive Councils (MECs), the Local Government Association (SALGA), mayors and other relevant stakeholders.

The week will allow the NCOP and legislatures engage directly with citizens on challenges they experience.

It further provides an opportunity to receive reports from government departments and municipalities on progress made regarding service delivery, the NCOP spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said.

In some provinces, the delegates will be split into groups that will visit various District Municipalities in their respective provinces to follow up on commitments made in the creation of employment opportunities to communities.

The delegations will use this opportunity to conduct oversight visits to short and long term projects and interventions such as factories, industries and expanded public works projects.

There they will use the opportunity to among others, assess measures in place to leverage the potential of township economies to create job opportunities for all and how public and private partnerships are harnessed to open up job opportunities.

