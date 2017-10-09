9 October 2017

South Africa: I'm Battling This Stealthy Disease, Says Hugh Masekela

Dear Friends and Media

I have been in treatment for prostate cancer since 2008 when doctors discovered a small “speck” on my bladder. The treatment seemed to be successful, but in March 2016 I had to undergo surgery as the cancer had spread.

In April 2017, while in Morocco I fell and sprained my shoulder. I began to feel an imbalance when I was walking and my left eye was troubling me. Another tumour was discovered and subsequently, in September 2017, I had emergency treatment, and the tumour was neutralised.

It is a tough battle but I am greatly encouraged by the good wishes of family, friends and everyone who has supported my musical journey, which remains the greatest source of my inspiration.

I have cancelled my commitments for the immediate future as I will need all my energy to continue this fight against prostate cancer.

I’m in a good space, as I battle this stealthy disease, and I urge all men to have regular tests to check your own condition. Ask questions, demand answers and learn everything you can about this cancer, and tell others to do the same.

This will be the only public statement I make on the matter, and I ask for privacy going forward, so that I may rest and heal.

