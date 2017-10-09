Kenya: KPA Retain Fiba Zone Five Title in Kampala

Kenya Ports Authority women's team hammered arch-rivals Equity Bank 63-49 to retain their Fiba Africa Zone Five Basketball Championships title at the Lugogo Indoor Arena Saturday.

The result saw both KPA and Equity book their tickets to the Fiba Africa Basketball Championships final tour in Angola in November.

It was song and dance for the dockers who until Friday did not have a realistic chance of successfully retaining the title after losing 69-68 to Uganda Christian University (UCU) lady canons in their opening match.

But on Friday, KPA got a lifeline after Equity beat UCU 74-66, while the dockers humiliated KCCA 82-58 meaning they now had a superior points difference and needed only a win against their Kenyan rivals to be crowned champions.

LUCKY

And as fate would have it, KPA defeated Equity to retain the trophy they won in Dar es Salaam.

Equity, who were unbeaten until yesterday, were in danger of finishing third and thus losing out on the trip to Angola to UCU with eight seconds left when they were trailing KPA by 16 points but a buzzer beating effort by captain Hilda Indasi saved to day for the bankers.

"This was difficult because Equity, at minus 8 difference, could have been relegated to the third spot if they lost by more than 14 points which could have given UCU an advantage to finish second," Fiba Africa Zone Five secretary general Vitalis Gode said.

"I am very happy that everything worked out according to our plan and that we have successfully been able to retain our trophy," KPA head coach Anthony Ojukwu said.

His Equity counterpart David Maina blamed inexperience for the loss.

"Everything worked for KPA who came all out to win and had the much needed experience to do so," Maina said.

Seline Okumu top-scored for KPA with 15 points, Betty Kananu had 14 while Natalie Akinyi added 13.

Equity's Samba Mjomba scored a game-high 17 points, Evylne Norah (12) while Mercy Wanyama contributed 11 points.

The men's final was due to be played later Saturday pitting defending champions City Oilers against Rwanda Patriots.

In the semi-finals played on Friday, Oilers beat KPA 73-65 in an ill-tempered match while Patriots had little difficulty beating Betway Power of Uganda 74-62.