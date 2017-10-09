9 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Arbitration Process for Esidimeni Deaths Set to Begin

The alternative dispute resolution process relating to the deaths of mentally ill patients in Gauteng is due to start on Monday.

The proceedings will be led by respected retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke.

The Health Ombudsman's report into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of mentally ill patients in Gauteng recommended that an alternative dispute resolution process determine a way forward, such as mechanisms of redress and compensation.

The Health Ombudsman also recommended that the process must include an unconditional apology to the families and relatives of the deceased patients and surviving patients who had been subjected to the trauma of being moved around.

Around 21 July, 2017, the representatives of family members of mentally ill patients affected by the Gauteng Mental Health Marathon Project and the state parties proposed the appointment of Moseneke to lead the ADR Process for the Life Esidimeni Project.

The proposal was accepted by all the stakeholders and Justice Moseneke accepted to lead the process.

The Emoyeni Conference Centre in Parktown, Johannesburg, will host the proceedings which are due to be completed by October 30.

South Africa

