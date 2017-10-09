South Africa: Outcry As Mom Accosted in Front of Her Three-Year-Old Daughter

A video that spread on social media showing a woman being accosted by security guards in a grocery store in view of her 3-year-old daughter has led to the arrest of one of the security guards, with the other expected to be handed over to the police as well.

On Saturday, Thandi Shaparadzo visited the Shoprite USave at the Moscow Centre in Cosmo City, about 30km north of Johannesburg.

Apparently, her daughter attempted to answer a call of nature outside the shop, but Shaparadzo intervened and entered the shop, where three security guards - two men and a woman - confronted her, dragged her into a sitting position and handcuffed her, with the young girl screaming and trying to get to her mother.

A Facebook user, Thabiso Phinda, caught the episode on camera and shared a video on Facebook, which reached Gauteng MEC for community safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane.

Phinda later accompanied Shaparadzo to a nearby police station, where she laid assault charges.

Unregistered guards

Nkosi-Malobane, accompanied by senior officials from the South African Police Service, visited the shop on Sunday. According to a video clip shared on her department's Facebook page, she said that one of the guards was already in custody, and the other two will be handed to the police.

It had also emerged that the security guards involved were not registered, she added.

After an outcry on social media, Shoprite tweeted that the security guards involved were employed by the shopping centre.

"The incident leading up to this arrest happened in the Cosmo City Centre and involves the centre's security not USave," Shoprite responded to Twitter users who tweeted the video of the incident to them.

Later they tweeted a statement from the centre's management.

According to this statement, the guards have been suspended.

"The incident is regrettable and unfortunate," reads the statement. "We have been alerted about the incident and are convinced this is not the way to treat customers especially in front of kids."

