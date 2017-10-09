Sudan: U K Ambassador to Sudan - It Is Historical Decision

Khartoum — the United states lifted the sanctions that were in place for two decades, last Friday, saying this was because the Sudan has improved in the areas of human rights and fighting terrorism. In a move that completes a process begun by former President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump removed a U.S. trade embargo and other penalties that had effectively cut Sudan off from much of the global financial system.

In a statement to SUNA , British Ambassador to Sudan Michael Aron said "I am delighted with the US decision to lift permanently the bilateral economic sanctions imposed on Sudan. I have been looking forward to this decision since I arrived in Khartoum two years ago.

Ambassador Aron continued saying " This historic decision will pave the way for more inclusive economic development for the people of Sudan. We strongly encourage the government of Sudan to continue its positive engagement with the international community in order to make Sudan a more peaceful and prosperous country for all its citizens."