Kenya: Senator Wetang'ula Steps in to Shield Odinga From Probe

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula has cautioned the Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko against the investigation of Nasa leader Raila Odinga over remarks that there will be no repeat presidential election if reforms in the electoral agency are not effected.

The Nasa co-principal and Ford-Kenya leader said the order to investigate Mr Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka amounts to harassment.

POLL DATE

DPP Tobiko had on October 2 instructed the Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro to conduct a probe on the matter within 21 days.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission scheduled the presidential election on the 26th of this month.

OFFENCE

Speaking to the press in Matayos constituency, Busia County, where he had gone to condole with the family of the late University of Nairobi student Gaylord Okinda on Friday, Mr Wetang'ula said the remarks made by the two are not illegal.

"There is no law that Raila and Kalonzo have broken. This is a condition that we want to repeat here that if the playing field remains bumpy with the referees playing against us then we will make sure there is no election.

"That not a criminal offence, it's an opinion that anybody in this country can make at the moment," he said.

VOTES

He told the DPP and IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati not to be intimidated when doing their work.

"I advise [the] DPP to stop panicking and sending around mixed signals."

While dismissing leaders from western Kenya who have joined the Jubilee team headed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Senator urged the Luhya community to rally behind Nasa.

"We urge you to direct your votes in one basket and enable Raila to take over the leadership of this country.

"Those who have joined forces with our enemies have taken that step alone. Our votes are with Nasa," he said.

OKINDA'S DEATH

Furthermore, he said Nasa lawmakers will not allow the proposed amendment to the electoral laws sponsored by Jubilee to succeed.

He said the election must be guided by the existing laws.

Regarding Mr Okinda, he praised him as a driver of progress who had great potential.

Mr Okinda died on September 23 after his car crashed into a wall on the Southern Bypass, killing him instantly.

He was the party's youth leader. The burial will be on Saturday next week.