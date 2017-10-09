Sudan: Join Security Talks Between Gedarif State and Ethiopia Amhara Region Commence

Gedarif. — The joint security talks between Gedarif State and Ethiopia region of Amhara started in Bahir Dar city , Sunday.

Governor of Gedarif State, Engineer , Mirghani Saleh Sid Ahmed affirmed, while he addressing the opening sitting, eternal of deeply rooted ties between the two brotherly people and called for addressing security dossier so as to spare time for other strategic projects.

He indicated to development projects Gedarif State plans to implement along the joint borderlines in areas of health, education, water and roads along the joint borders so as to make border areas safe and stable.

The Governor called for forming Joint forces for protecting the borderline, similar to experiment of the Joint Sudanese-Chadian forces.

Governor of Amhara Region , for his part, hailed the firmness of the Sudanese-Ethiopian relations, especially ties between Amhara Region and Sudan Gedarif State.

He underscored Ethiopia resolve to combat all hostile quarters aim to destabilize relations between the two countries.

He underlined that all possible efforts would be exerted to achieve comprehensive e peace along the borderline, achieve development that serves the two sides , halting all those trying to grab the Sudanese lands , reactivate trade and exchange of cultural and sport convoys.

The Ethiopian Governor of Amhara Region called for combating outlaws and negative operations and cessation of violations between the two sides.