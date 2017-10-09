Nigeria: FCMB Empowers SMEs

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) said it recently organised the first in a series of free training programmes for small and medium business owners.

The initiative, led by FCMBs Training Academy and the bank's SME Segment Managers, was attended by SME operators.

The training, which focused on business finance optimisation for SMEs, covered various areas such as budgeting, cost management in challenging times, raising capital for businesses, getting businesses ready for loans or investments, as well as managing credit sales.

Speaking at the opening of the programme, the Divisional Head, Corporate Services of FCMB, Felicia Obozuwa, was quoted in a statement, to have said the bank recognises the role of entrepreneurs in the society and their capacity in driving economic growth.

According to her, "it is just one of the ways we support the growth of our SME customers. We realise that many small businesses can have the dedication to succeed, but without training and business experience, it can be a challenge to achieve results.

"Business acumen and day to day operational skills are essential for any small business owner to have when seeking out their next venture or sustaining their current business.

"At FCMB, we are passionate about helping our customers to be as educated as possible. Our comprehensive training programme for SMEs will establish a foundation for small business owners to develop themselves, learn new skills, better serve their customers, and stay relevant to their niche", she stressed.

In addition, the Executive Director, Business Development of FCMB, Mrs. Bukola Smith, explained that the bank realises that SMEs play critical roles in the growth of the nation's economy.

She added: "We understand that a number of factors combine to determine the success or failure of SMEs. We will continue to support our customers operating in this segment to overcome the challenges they usually face. We want to be part of their success story".

Smith listed some of the offerings of the bank in the SMEs segment to include the e-invoicing platform - a unique solution, designed to help businesses monitor and control their cash management, especially as it affects payments, receivables, reconciliation and other financial transactions, through the internet and other mobile channels among others. In addition, the Bank offers free banking transactions for a period of three months for new-to-FCMB SME customers.