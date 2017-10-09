8 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Puntland President Express Hope Over Kismayo Meeting

Puntland President Abdiweli Mohamed Ali traveled to Kismayo on Sunday, presidency sources told Radio Shabelle over the phone.

During his visit to Kismayo, Abdiweli will attend a conference between the regional states of Somalia, according to sources.

President Ali has expressed optimism over the meeting in Kismayo, that is expected to kick off later today, to discuss the political rift between the federal government and the states.

The meeting came after Jubaland leader has invited last week all presidents of regional states in Somalia to attend a conference in Kismayo to discuss the political tension.

