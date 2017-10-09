Cameroon: Excellent Efforts to Improve Eye Care

The government and its partners have undertaken measures to ensure that those with eye problems find solutions at their door steps.

Gone are the days when those with eye problems had to travel over 300 km (about seven hours drive) to meet an eye specialist or itinerant eye care teams (mission hospitals) to have their problems solved. The government through several measures with support from national and international partners has taken measures to bring eye treatment closer to its population. Faced with the seriousness of eye problems in the country, President Paul Biya in 2002 established the National Blindness Control Programme. Its action plans supported by partners have yielded positive results. Statistics from the Ministry of Public Health indicate that more than 100 centres for eye care exist in the health sector with the latest being the Magrabi ICO Cameroon Eye Institute in Oback, inaugurated some eight months ago by the Prime Minister, Head of Government. The Magrabi ICO Cameroon Eye Institute of Oback, situated on the outskirt of Yaounde in the Centre Region is a non-profit foundation with mission to train ophthalmologists and staff in Cameroon and French-Speaking Central and West Africa to become the next generation of leaders and to provide high quality eye care services with sub-specialties (currently unavailable in Central Africa) and outreach programmes, minimising the need to send patients abroad. Today, people with complicated eye problems do not need to travel abroad or long distances within the country to receive proper surgical intervention. To effectively address the problems of blindness in the country, the government adhered to the "initiative Vision Twenty-Twenty: The Right to Sight." As such, almost all regional hospitals in the country now have an equipped eye unit with specialists on hand to receive patients. A glaring example is the Yaounde Central Hospital. The technical platform of the ophthalmology ward was renovated thanks to a fruitful partnership with The Flying Eye Hospital of the Non-Profit International Organisation; ORBIS. Some regions such as the South West now boost of an Eye Care Programme. Outstanding work in eye care from hospitals such as the Saint Luc Hospital in Mbalmayo in the Centre Region, Mbingo Baptist Hospital in the North West Region, Baptist Hospital Mutengene in the South West Region and the Acha Tugi Presbyterian Hospital in the North West Region cannot be overlooked.