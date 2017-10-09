9 October 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Court Gives Back Chasowa Murder Suspects Cash Bail Bond - State Has Failed to Prosecute

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Green Muheya

The High Court of Malawi has relaxed bail conditions for two of the 15 people suspected of a role in the 2011 mysterious death of Robert Chasowa, a fourth year engineering student at The Polytechnic, and given them back their K250 000 cash bail bond.

Through private practice lawyer Ambokire Salimu, the first and second accused--Petros Tembo and Geoffrey Doff Botoman-- who filed a notice of intention to sue to the Attorney General demanding K30 million each compensation for wrongful imprisonment -- are now on non-cash bail bond.

They were reporting to police twice a week but now they will be required to report once in every three months.

Salimu said the two suspects made the application after noting that the Stae was not prosecuting them.

Tembo and Botoman were the first to be arrested in 2012 in connection to Chasowa's murder following outcome of a Commission of Inquiry which was chaired by Judge Andrew Nyirenda, who is now the Chief Justice.

The two were remanded for about seven months at Zomba Central Prison then later transferred to Chichiri Prison before being given bail in the criminal proceedings.

The two had applied to the court to have their case discharged on the basis that they could not wait indefinitely because it was evident the State had failed to produce evidence against them as indicated by the continued delays to commence trial.

Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal judge Edward Twea who, after perusing through the files for the accused, ruled earlier this year that the formality of charging the two after their arrests was not done although they were granted bail.

Salimu said the K30 million claims are on the basis that "these are exemplary or aggravated damages" which are not normal damages, but punitive.

He added: "Aggravated damages, basically in terms of false imprisonment you don't only look at the time of the incarceration, you just look at the conditions under which someone was held.

"After their bail, every moment they get employed and their employers know they are connected to Chasowa's case they instantly get dismissed. So, they have really suffered since their arrests."

Malawi Police Service (MPS) insists in its latest communication to Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs that the student committed suicide contrary to earlier findings that he was murdered.

Malawi

Mutharika Asked to Act On Bloodsuckers 'Myth'

The taxpayer-funded Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has asked President Peter Mutharika to come out strongly and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.