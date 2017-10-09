Nigeria: Digital Encode Wins Cyber-Security Company Award

Digital Encode has again been recognised for its quality-driven operations and global best practice standards in Information Security Management and Compliance Advisory ecosystem with the award as the 'Africa's Most Innovative Quality Cyber-Security Consulting Company'.

This was conferred on the company at the special edition of the African Quality Institute organised African Quality Achievement Awards (AQAA) held in Lagos recently.

Digital Encode beat other companies in the country's Cyber-Security ecosystem's awards category due to its consistency in placing high premium on quality in all areas of its operations.

A statement by African Quality Institute said that the AQAA was initiated at celebrating leadership innovation and creativity in quality management in Africa.

"The Award is aimed at identifying, recognising and rewarding companies, personalities and products that apply Quality Culture and Quality Management Best practices to the analysis, planning and implementation and control of policies designed to achieve corporate objectives in both profit and non-profit making organisations in Africa. All these have been demonstrated by Digital Encode in its areas of operation," the statement added.

It explained that it was in recognition of the awardees' commitment to quality consciousness in all aspects of their operations that they were being recognised with the prestigious awards.

Chief Technical Officer, Digital Encode, OluseyiAkindeinde, said: "It gives us great joy to be recognised by a global quality measurement organisation. It is perhaps a further reflection of our overall quality of service. Digital Encode assists corporations and businesses achieve compliance to global cyber security standards. "We basically handhold them and give further advisory services in order to mitigate the risks associated with cyber attacks."

The award has shown that Digital Encode translates strategic business objectives into sound, achievable technology solutions.

"This award, which is coming after several laurels we have received in the past few years, will further encourage us to do more in promoting quality in our operations. We are committed to provide quality Information Security Management and Compliance Advisory to Nigeria and the world," Akindeinde said.

The Chief Operating Officer, Digital Encode, Wale Obadare, noted that Digital Encode is driven by its service excellence. According to him, "We know that the company of the future is one that can effectively use technology to save costs and solve problems of consumers."

He added that Digital Encode represented what quality brings to mind terms such as inspection, process control, auditing, and standards. "While Quality indeed includes these Principles, it also includes for example, Management Systems and continuous improvement, customer satisfaction and market focus, teamwork and the well-being of employees. These are what Digital Encode stands for," Obadare said.