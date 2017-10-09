Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Ulemu Msungama who has successfully challenged the results of the parliamentary election in which Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) declared Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Bentley Namasasu winner by 98 votes in 2014, over the weekend engaged the famous Malawi's music icon-cum politician , 'Soldier' Luscious Banda to boost his campaign for October 17 by-election.

Banda, who of late has been performing in MCP rallies, entertained starved people from the middle morning hours till late in the evening.

The former UDF parliamentary leader said he is always happy whenever associating himself with the MCP.

"It is this party which transformed Malawi not these in power today," he said

In his speech, Msungama commended people of the constituency for the support being rendered.

"Since we started our road show campaign, we have been seeing a lot of people coming out to support us, I don't take this for grunted," said Msungama.

MEC called for a by-election in the constituency after the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal ordered a re-run following the nullification of the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections that declared DPP's Bentley Namasasu winner. The elections were contested in court by Msungama who argued there were irregularities in the elections.