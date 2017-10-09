Zimbabwe: Axe Hangs Over 17 Associations

Seventeen National Sports Associations face deregistration by the Sports Commission after they were found to be in total defiance of the SRC Act during an Indaba held in the capital on Saturday. The Indaba was attended by the presidents of the country's National Sports Associations and was chaired by SRC board chairman Edward Siwela. The 17 Associations were found not to be compliant with the SRC Act, 29 were partially compliant while only 11 national sports associations were found to be in compliance with the Act, a situation which infuriated the SRC board.

"This is unacceptable and as the SRC we are going to be instituting hearing for the 17 completely non compliant National Sport Associations with a view to deregistering them," said Siwela.

The 17 non-compliant associations were named as the Zimbabwe Aerobics Sports Association, Zimbabwe Chess Federation, Zimbabwe Association of Sport for the Blind, Zimbabwe Junior Golf Association, Zimbabwe Gymnastics, Zimbabwe Handball Federation, Zimbabwe Pool Association, Sailing Association of Zimbabwe, Squash Association of Zimbabwe, Air Sports Federation of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Baseball Association, Zimbabwe Kickboxing Association, Zimbabwe Snow Sport Association, Zimbabwe Softball Association, Zimbabwe International Taekwendo Association, Weight Lifting Federation of Zimbabwe and Association of International Taekwendo in Zimbabwe.

Minister of Sport and Recreation, Makhosini Hlongwane, is on record saying 2017 was the year of good corporate governance with sports bodies that don't want to tore the line facing the ultimate deregistration prize. The 29 partially non-complaint National Sport Associations were given a deadline of the end of November to submit the remaining documents and were advised to consult with the management of the SRC so that they could be assisted to resolve the outstanding issues.

"We have said before that National Sport Associations need to get a registered Public Accountant to audit their books but it seems some have chosen not to adhere to this call and we are going to institute hearing in terms of the law and possible measures will be taken"Siwela said.

He also noted that of the 29 partially compliant National Sport Associations, 26 had not submitted their audited financial statements.

"Financial statements are a key measure of the board's leadership role of the National Sport Associations. We are also worried that most Associations have not submitted their membership status. Membership is one of the revenue streams for an Association and as such they are denying themselves revenue", said Siwela.

The country's supreme sports body however hailed the 11 compliant sports associations which were named as the Zimbabwe Archery Association, Zimbabwe Equestrian Federation, Zimbabwe Ladies Golf Union, Zimbabwe Karate Union, Zimbabwe Motor Sports Federation, Zimbabwe Olympic Committee, Rowing Association of Zimbabwe, Triathlon Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Volleyball Association, Bowls Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Darts Federation.