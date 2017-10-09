8 October 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Tshenyego New BNOC Leader

By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — Botsang Tshenyego is the new Botswana National Olympic (BNOC) president after being voted by 15 delegates at the organisation's quadrennial general meeting on Saturday.

Tshenyego beat Ookeditse Malesu who garnered six votes, Tebogo Lebotse -Sebego and France Mabiletsa who were only elected by two people each, with Daniel Molaodi managing a solitary vote.

For the position of senior vice president Tshepo Sitale emerged victorious after being voted by 15 while Naledi Dikgomo-Goulden got eight votes and Moses Bantsi garnered three votes.

Moses Moruisi is the BNOC first vice president after beating Keenese Katisenge, and Rampa Mosweu, who were voted by seven and two respectively.

For the second vice president position, Bernadette Moruti, had to win in the second round after failing to secure a simple majority given that in the first round she was voted by 13, Anastacia Makwa amassed seven votes and Tshiamo Rantao was voted by three.

Rantao who had the lowest votes, had to be dropped, and in the second round Moruti increased her initial number of 13 by five to win the position while Makwa was voted by only eight. The BNOC additional members are Michael Moroka, Yarona Sharp and Tebo Segaise.

The results therefore mean for the first time in the history of the BNOC, women managed to garner 43 per-cent of seats in the board.

Some commentators are of the view that this was in line with the goal of gender equality as enshrined in the Olympic Charter, which compels the IOC to encourage and support the promotion of women in sport at all levels.

Tshenyego thanked the delegates for voting him as that alone was an indication that they had confidence in him.

"I again think these elections were phenomenal in many ways and I think the biggest winner here is women in sport. There are three women in the board and this is something that is unprecedented.

I would like to thank them for pushing this agenda of women representation and ensure that they succeed," he said.

Furthermore, Tshenyego said with different sports code support they could all achieve their mandate, adding that what was now important was to take sport to another level in terms of competition and involving potential supporters and sponsors. BOPA

Source : BOPA

