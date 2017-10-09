Lilongwe — Silver Strikers Saturday beat Mighty Be Forward Wanderers 2-1 at the Bankers Stadium.

Silver Strikers hit-man, Mathews Sibale's double in the first half propelled the Area 47 outfit to beat league leaders, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers 2-1 in the second round of the TNM Super league played before a jam packed Silver stadium in Lilongwe.

With Saturday's brace, Sibale has increased his goal tally to 12 and is leading the pack for the golden boot award.

With the loss, the Nomads have recorded their third away defeat, first was against Civil Sporting at Civo 2-0 at Civo Stadium and second was at the hands of their traditional rivals Nyasa Big Bullets 1-0 at Bingu National Stadium.

On the other hand, Silver maintained 100 per cent unbeaten record and are still second on the log but temporarily reduced the points gap to two although Wanderers restored back the game after winning their game in hand against Blue Eagles Sunday 2-0 bringing the gap back to five points with 20 games played each.

Hero of the day and man of the match, Sibale together with Nomads Midfielder Rafiq Namwera were sent off by referee Chidziwitso Simbi in the second half after they had exchanged blows.

Despite missing top notch Keeper Bright Munthali to national duty in Tanzania, Silver had to bank its hopes on second choice goalie Blessings Kameza who ably demonstrated that his has ability to deliver for the team.

Wanderers took the lead in the 4th minute through free scoring veteran striker, Essau "Black Mamba" Kanyenda after defence lapse by Chisomo Mpachika and Yinusu Sherif.

Silver's Green Harawa could have levelled the scores in the 11th minute when he connected home Young Chimodzi Jnr cross but Wanderers custodian, Richard Chipuwa tamed it.

Eight minutes later, Sibale cancelled Wanderers lead when he nodded home Mike Roberts cross from the left flank after outpacing struggling, Bongani Kaipa.

In the 38 minute Sibale's powerful header was well guarded by Chipuwa and a minute later Wanderers striker, Peter Wade blasted the ball wide at the mercy of keeper, Kameza.

Sibale doubled the lead two minutes into added time when he headed home Duncan Nyoni's free kick from left flank.

The Bankers were all smiles as the head for dressing room for a recess and they were leading 2-1.

Wanderers made a double substitution at the start of the second half they brought in Lucky Malata and Julius Kajembe for Kondwani Lufeyo and Wadabwa.

The move paid dividend as Malata was made to clear the ball on the line twice from Blessings Tembo and Harawa's efforts in the 51st and 53rd minutes.

Wanderers introduced Yamikani Chester for Rafiq Mussa while the Bankers throw fresh legs of Timothy Chitedze and Damiano Kunje for Binwell Katinji and Nyoni.

In the 69th minute Sibale and Namwera were given marching order as they tried to manhandle each other.

The departure for Sibale left no threat to Wanderers and the visitors tried to surge forward by failed to unlock solid defence marshaled by Sherif, Roberts, Mpachika and Travor Kalema.

Veteran Wanderers Midfielder and captain Joseph Kamwendo nearly pulled out a shocker in the dying minutes when he curved a free kick outside the edge of the penalty box was superbly saved by Silver's goal minder, Kameza.

Silver based Dowa diehard, Eric Tchola Kamanga said his team has now enhanced its chances for the title race.

" Last week's draw against Dwangwa was a painful one to us and they made us to lose hope. This win has energize us that we can make it," he pointed out.

Wanderers die hard, Isaac Nyirenda admitted that a better team in the first half won the game.

" We had problems in defence and our defenders were failing to contain Sibale particularly in the air. We need to revisit this because tomorrow's game against Blue Eagles will equally be tough," he observed.