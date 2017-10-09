Kenya: Uhuru Kenyatta to Receive More Nasa Defectors

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto are expected to receive more defectors from the National Super Alliance (Nasa) on Monday.

On Sunday, they welcomed former Wiper Secretary-General Hassan Omar to the ruling coalition.

NASA

Omar ran for Mombasa governor and lost to Hassan Joho of ODM.

Wiper and ODM are part of the Nasa coalition.

The Head of State and Mr Ruto are also expected to meet political leaders from the region at Serani grounds in Mombasa as they continue with their three-day tour of the Coast.

By mid-morning on Monday, hundreds of women started arriving for the meeting.

Jubilee and Nasa have been battling for the control of the Coast.

The opposition scooped most of the votes in the region in 2013 and in the August 8 polls.