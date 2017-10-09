Ethiopia: Oromia Pays 5 .2 Million Br to Drought Victims

Oromia Insurance Company settled claims of up to 5.2 million Br to pastoralists living in Borena and West Guji Zones, in Oromia Regional State. The payment was made to those who lost their cattle due to the drought in the region.

The claim was paid to 2,195 pastoralists residing in ten districts of the two zones. This is the second time that the Firm has made a payment to ranchers this year. Eight months ago, it gave compensations worth 1.6 million Br to farmers who lost their cattle owing to the drought of 2015.

Established seven years ago, Oromia Insurance settled a claim of 184.7 million Br in 2015/16 fiscal year, which was 30pc higher than the preceding fiscal year.

The compensated farmers are a part of the company's livestock insurance program, which includes 4,558 farmers.

Oromia Insurance, whose market share stands at 5.5pc, has written a premium of 366 million Br from the general and life insurance businesses in the past fiscal year.