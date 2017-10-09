Photo: The Herald

President Mugabe officiates at the 8th parliament (file photo).

The Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights (MIHR) has called for the setting up of a parliamentary taskforce to investigate allegations of institutionalised tribalism in the country.

MIHR secretary general Benedict Sibasa said the proposed task force should investigate opinions and views of the minority groups in the country whom he claimed are victims of tribalism.

"Tribalism in Zimbabwe is fuelled and exacerbated by centralization of power and decision making. Ignoring this glaring fact is being malicious and untrue. It is in this light that we at MIHR, therefore, call for the speedy setting up of a parliamentary taskforce to investigate especially among the tribally marginalised and excluded minority tribes and groups the extent of institutionalised tribalization of development and service delivery," said Sibasa.

Sibasa said the anti-tribalism task force should report its findings to parliament and the public.

The pressure group also castigated vice president Phelekezela Mphoko who responsible for national healing and reconciliation for downplaying tribalism in the country.

"The fact that we have a person at the level of a vice president who is responsible for national healing and reconciliation evidently confirms that there are serious divisions and injustices and the fact that the person concerned is denying the existence of institutionalised tribal rifts, tensions, marginalisation and injustices is regrettable and unfortunate to say the least.

Responding to Honourable Misihairambwi- Mushonga's motion on tribalism, Mphoko downplayed the tribal issues and pretended as if tribal differences do not exist in the country. However, he self-defeated when he somehow insinuated that tribal preferences exist but there is no law which says one tribe is better or superior than others," added Sibasa.

Misihairambi-Mushonga recently moved a motion in the house of assembly on tribalism. The motion was seconded by Bulawayo East legislator Thabitha Khumalo.