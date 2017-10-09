Nigeria: Bayelsa Steps Up Campaign to Curb Spread of Monkeypox Disease

Yenagoa — The Bayelsa State Government has intensified its efforts through public enlightenment ‎and civic engagement to curb the spread of the viral monkeypox disease.

It also called on residents to report all suspected cases of the disease by calling 08066987752 and‎ 08035474676 to get rapid response team.‎A statement issued yesterday by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said the ‎spirited sensitisation campaign mounted by his ministry on radio with translations in all the local dialects in the state would be aggressively sustained.

He said the ministry had commenced ‎sensitisation campaign and advocacy visit to communities in the state on the need to reassure the indigenes of government's intervention and activities in curbing further spread of the disease.

Iworiso-Markson, who stated that the government had curbed further spread of the disease, said that out of those affected and quarantined at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH), Okolobiri, many are already showing signs of recovery.

He said two of the index cases and the doctor affected by the disease had since fully recovered and discharged and that so far, no death had been recorded.

"To further allay the fears and reassure Bayelsans of governments' effort in curbing the disease, let me make it clear that we are on top of the situation. However, it is important for people to take note of the fact that prevention is better than cure," he said.