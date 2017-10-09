7 October 2017

Kenyan Artiste Claims Nyashinski Is a Snob

By Josephine Mosongo

Tanzanian rapper Nay wa Mitego has come out to say that the Kenyan music industry has stagnated because of lack of unity and support.

The 'Makuzi' rapper was responding to an article by gossip show 'Udaku Sasa' co-host Sameer in which he revealed that some Kenyan artistes were not in support of Nyashinki's MTV EMA nomination for Best African Act.

Nyashinski was recently announced as one of the nominees of the MTV EMA awards. He will be battling it out in the Best African Act category with heavyweights Wizkid, Nasty C, Davido, C4Pedro and Babes Wodumo.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Sameer revealed that there is a popular Kenyan artiste who has a grudge with Nyashinski and could not be bothered to support him for his big nomination. "Nyash is a snob, the guy doesn't even pick phone calls," the artiste told Sameer.

In response Nay wa Mitego said: "Ndio maana game ya Kenya ime stuck! Sisi TZ hatuna umoja ka vile but si kwenye vitu kama hivyo. Angalau tunawekaga tofauti zetu pembeni kidogo. Ila kwa hiyo ya #Nyashinski mmetuzidi wazee. Roho mbaya," he wrote on Instagram.

