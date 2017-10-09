9 October 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: MEC Urges Voters to Attend Campaign Rallies

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Blantyre — The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has urged voters for the much awaited Local Government by-elections in Ndirande-Makata Ward in Blantyre to be attending campaign rallies organized by shadow councilors.

MEC's Commissioner Reverend Dr Killion Mgawi made the call on Friday during a civic education meeting with voters and members of political parties in Ndirande-Makata Ward.

Commissioner Reverend Mgawi said attending campaign rallies for all shadow councilors would help the voters make informed choices.

"l urge you to be attending campaign rallies organized by the shadow councilors regardless of your political affiliations.

"Attending campaign rallies will help you vote for a good councilor who will develop this area," urged Reverend Mgawi.

He added, "It is your democratic right to vote for your leaders. l urge you to vote for someone with a vision and good manners for development to take shape in the country."

Reverend Mgawi also called upon aspiring councilors and political parties to practice issue based campaign.

"We are calling upon shadow councilors and political parties to practice civilized and issue based campaign. We expect all the political parties and contestants to adhere to code of ethics which they signed so that we can have free, fair and credible by-elections," said Reverend Mgawi

The civic education meeting was attended by shadow councilors for Ndirande-Makata Ward, Chiefs, representatives from political parties and voters.

Local government by-elections will be held in Ndirande-Makata Ward on 17th October 2017.

Malawi

Mutharika Asked to Act On Bloodsuckers 'Myth'

The taxpayer-funded Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has asked President Peter Mutharika to come out strongly and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.