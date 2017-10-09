The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has lost $4 million worth of materials and equipment to vandalism, the power utility Managing Director Engineer Julian Chinembiri has made the startling revelation.

Engineer Chinembiri said though ZETDC managed to recover a million dollars, theft and vandalism of the company's properties is still continuing unabated.

In a speech read on his behalf by Kwekwe District ZETDC boss Raphael Rupere at a clean-up campaign held last week in Kwekwe, Chinembiri applauded the loss control department for managing to recover some of the materials.

"It is sad to note that during the period January to December 2016, ZETDC lost materials and equipment valued at $2 799 251. 00 and 408 cases were reported.

"Due to the Loss Control department coupled with sound synergies with other arms of security, the power utility managed to recover materials and equipment valued at $600 498," he said.

He said the power utility company is still battling the problem of vandalism.

"During the period January to August 2017, ZETDC was again not sparred from the scourge of theft and vandalism as there was an increase in cases in interference with electricity networks with 1 559 cases having been recorded," he said.

Added Chinembiri, "Materials and equipment valued at $1 284 828, 38 were again stolen and so far recoveries valued at $479 598, 34 have been done."

The power utility, Chinembiri said, needs to replace 1700 transformers lost to vandalism a situation which has affected over 16 000 clients across the country.

"To date, ZETDC requires replacing more than 1700 transformers lost to vandalism alone and this has resulted in more than 16 000 clients across the country going without power supplies for prolonged periods," he said.

The power utility boss called on the citizens to jealously guard the ZETDC infrastructure.