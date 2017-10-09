In a move which has irked political parties and residents, the MDC-T led Bulawayo city council has granted Zanu PF free use of the white City Stadium for the party's forthcoming youth interface rally.

According to the council's latest council minutes, the Bulawayo provincial administrator, Khonzani Ncube, wrote a letter to the local authority on September 5 requesting free usage of the stadium for the ruling party's interface rally whose date is still to be advised.

"Please be informed that Bulawayo Metropolitan Province is going to be honoured by the visit of his Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, (Robert) Mugabe for the Youth Interface Rally on a date to be confirmed.

The Zanu PF Youth League, in conjunction with the provincial state occasions committee, has proposed the White City Stadium as the suitable venue for the event for the above mentioned event," Ncube wrote to the Bulawayo city council.

Following a debate on the issue, the city fathers agreed to grant Zanu PF free use of the stadium describing the youth interface meeting as an event of "national significance".

"It was resolved to recommend that the request by the Bulawayo Metropolitan province to use White City Stadium free of charge for the Youth Interface Rally on a date to be confirmed be acceded to," reads part of the minutes.

The move by the city fathers to allow Zanu PF to use its facilities free of charge has, however, attracted the wrath of political parties and residents.

"By passing this resolution, I think the MDC councillors have set a very bad precedent. In future, all political parties should be allowed to use the facility free of charge.

These Zanu PF interface rallies are clearly party programmes which are divorced from national events," said National People's Party (NPP) spokesperson Methuseli Moyo.

Moyo's sentiments were also echoed by Zapu spokesperson, Iphithule Maphosa who described the city councillors' move as partisan.

"We now wonder whether Bulawayo city council is now an extension of Zanu PF. Like any other client, Zanu PF is supposed to pay for the facility. Council is facing serious financials challenges yet they allow political parties like Zanu PF to use residents' facilities free of charge," said Maphosa.

Ibhetshu LikaZulu secretary-general Mbuso Fuzwayo also weighed in.

"We expect our city fathers to treat all stakeholders in a fair and equal way. If a team like Highlanders which has got massive following in Bulawayo pay for stadium services, what is special about Zanu PF meetings? In future, if residents refuse to pay rates, the city council should not cry foul because they have set a very bad precedent," added Fuzwayo.