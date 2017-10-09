7 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: County Executives Commended for Clean Portfolio

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Vivian Jebet

Isiolo Governor Mohammed Kuti received has received commendation after the Assembly approved his list of nominees for County Executive Committee positions.

Speaker Hussein Halakhe, who chaired the committee, said all the nominees have integrity and knowledge about their respective dockets.

"The assembly approved the nominees Friday evening since they had requisite abilities, qualifications and experience to foster the development agendas and service delivery to Isiolo residents," Mr Halakhe said.

SCORE

Mr Halakhe also said the six nominees represented the face of Isiolo and do not have conflict of interest.

Furthermore, the committee's report indicated that they had all scored above the 80 per cent average mark and had not been charged in court in the last three years.

The county assembly unanimously approved their appointment and are set to take oath of office on Monday.

IN CHARGE

MCAs Yarrow Hassan Wario (Burat) and Ann Stella (nominated) lauded the executive for short-listing qualified candidates.

Mr Mwenda Thiribi will head Finance and Economic Planning docket and Mr Mohamed Ali Sime the Lands, Physical Planning, Works and Urban Development docket.

Mr Yusuf Daudi Adha takes over Water, Energy, Environment and Natural Resources docket while the Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Development department will be headed by Mohamud Abdullahi Haji.

The Tourism, Trade, Cooperative and Enterprise Development department will be under Mr Abdinassir Ali Abduba while Ms Josephine Eregai will head the Education, Sports, Youth, Gender and Social Services docket.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.