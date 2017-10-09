Kenya: County Executives Commended for Clean Portfolio

Isiolo Governor Mohammed Kuti received has received commendation after the Assembly approved his list of nominees for County Executive Committee positions.

Speaker Hussein Halakhe, who chaired the committee, said all the nominees have integrity and knowledge about their respective dockets.

"The assembly approved the nominees Friday evening since they had requisite abilities, qualifications and experience to foster the development agendas and service delivery to Isiolo residents," Mr Halakhe said.

SCORE

Mr Halakhe also said the six nominees represented the face of Isiolo and do not have conflict of interest.

Furthermore, the committee's report indicated that they had all scored above the 80 per cent average mark and had not been charged in court in the last three years.

The county assembly unanimously approved their appointment and are set to take oath of office on Monday.

IN CHARGE

MCAs Yarrow Hassan Wario (Burat) and Ann Stella (nominated) lauded the executive for short-listing qualified candidates.

Mr Mwenda Thiribi will head Finance and Economic Planning docket and Mr Mohamed Ali Sime the Lands, Physical Planning, Works and Urban Development docket.

Mr Yusuf Daudi Adha takes over Water, Energy, Environment and Natural Resources docket while the Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Development department will be headed by Mohamud Abdullahi Haji.

The Tourism, Trade, Cooperative and Enterprise Development department will be under Mr Abdinassir Ali Abduba while Ms Josephine Eregai will head the Education, Sports, Youth, Gender and Social Services docket.