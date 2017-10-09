9 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: N7 Billion Alleged Fraud - EFCC Files Charges Against Oil Firms, Directors

By Innocent Anaba

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has filed charges against two oil service companies and their directors for allegedly defrauding a bank of over N7billion.

Ogbor Kehinde Eliot, Godwin Okoronkwo, Danium Energy Services Ltd and Petrosol Energy Limited in the charge before a Federal High Court in Lagos, were alleged to have defrauded Fidelity Bank Plc of N7.8 billion.

The accused persons are yet to be arraigned.

EFCC, in the charge by prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, said the accused on or about October 5, 2016 in Lagos, with intent to defraud, conspired to induce Fidelity Bank Plc to deliver to Danium Energy Services Ltd the sum of N1, 573,146,000.

The commission said it was under the false pretense that Total Nigeria Plc contracted Danium Energy Services Ltd to supply 10,000 Metric Tons of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) for the sum of N1,990,440,000.00.

The alleged offence is contrary to section 8 (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under section 1 (3)of the same Act.

EFCC said that the accused persons on November 15, 2016, with intent to defraud, induced Fidelity Bank to deliver to Danium Energy Services Ltd the sum of N1, 573,146,000.

The commission said that Eliot and Danium Energy Services on or about January 30, 2017 in Lagos, also conspired to induce Fidelity Bank to deliver to Danium Energy Services Ltd the sum of N3,339,225,000.00.

