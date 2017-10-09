9 October 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Catholic Priests Survive Road Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Steve Chirombo

Chikwawa — Two catholic priests under the Chikwawa Diocese have survived a road accident which happened Thursday around 11 O'clock in the morning when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned several times in the district's escarpments.

According to Chikwawa Police Traffic Officer, Sergeant Tonny Malimusi, the two priests are Fr Cosmas Chasukwa who is a Parish Priest at St Michaels's Parish under Chikwawa Diocese and Fr Maloya who is a Rector at Mzimu Woyera Seminary in the district.

Malimusi said the accident happened at Saidi Village on Chikwawa escarpments and that the two were travelling in a Toyota Land cruiser Station Wagon registration number MJ 1737 belonging to Chikwawa CADECOM from Blantyre to Chikwawa.

He said on arrival at the point of accident, Fr Chasukwa who was driving the vehicle experienced blake failure while descending and negotiating a bend towards Thabwa Roadblock. He missed the road, hitting a tree on the left then overturned several times.

According to Malimusi, both priests sustained minor injuries.

In a related development, a freight liner truck registration number MH 5884/MH 5575 is reported to have fallen around Dyeratu Area in Chikwawa District when the load it carried went one side making it fall after losing balance.

Malimusi said the incident happened on Thursday around 05:50 in the evening when the truck which carried 700 bags of maize husks each weighing 50 kilograms was coming from Liwonde going to Ngabu and was earmarked to deliver the husks at Sidik Mia's compound.

Chikwawa Traffic Officer said upon arrival at Dyeratu T-junction, the load went one side due to its heaviness and the road condition which led to the sideways fall of the vehicle.

The driver of the car, 45 year old Kyuson Chimkango, from Mbere Village in Traditional Authority Kawinga in Machinga District together with his assistant managed to escape with minor injuries but the front part of the vehicle was damaged.

Malawi

Mutharika Asked to Act On Bloodsuckers 'Myth'

The taxpayer-funded Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has asked President Peter Mutharika to come out strongly and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.