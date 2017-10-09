Somalia: Govt Official Wounded in Mogadishu Attack

Unidentified assailants have shot and wounded a senior government official working for the country's Ministry of Transporation in Mogadishu on Monday morning, witnesses said.

The official identified as Abdullahi Sheikh Omar known as "Isaeli" was attacked by pistol-wielding men, thought to be Al Shabaab at a petrol station in the capital's Dharkenley district.

Omar has sustained minor gunshot wounds, and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently being treated, according to one of his relatives, who spoke to Radio Shabelle.

The gunmen escaped from the scene before the arrival of Somali security personnel, who made a manhunt mission in the crime area, but no arrest has been reported so far.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attempted assassination of the government official, however, Al Shabaab often carries out such attacks in Mogadishu.