9 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Govt Forces Arrest Soldier Injured MP in Jowhar

Somali government forces have managed to arrest a soldier reported to have opened fire at members of HirShabelle state Parliment in Jowhar town.

A lawmaker sustained a gunshot wound from the fire, while others escaped unhurt from the attack, according to Mohamed Osman Olow, a legislator, who spoke to Radio Shabelle.

The soldier was taken to a custody, where is being questioned.

The incident took place near the Police station of Jowhar, and the motive still remains unclear. The local authorities say they are investigating the shooting.

